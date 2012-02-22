A Letter to All the Dubstep-Loving, Lax-Pinnie Wearing Bros: Please Stop

By HARRY HUGGINS
News Co-Editor
Published: February 22, 2012
Dear Bros,
Let me preface what I’m about to say with this: I get it. I lived with two bros last semester who were a concentrated manifestation of all that is brodom; I know whence you come. And I also know that you didn’t understand that last sentence, so I’ll keep the rest of my letter in simple language for you.
I’m writing to you with a simple request: stop. Please, for the love of snapbacks and lax pinnies, stop this madness. Step into your Sperry’s and just walk away from whatever you’re doing right now. You are way too old for this sort of behavior. I will call your mom, and not to make good on one of the 10,000 “your mom” jokes you make every week.
First thing that has to stop: the way you party. Not everything has to be an effing competition. Did you really have to turn the Tour de France into a drinking game? Tour de Franzia isn’t even a clever title. The world needed that almost as much as it needed Edward Fortyhands. Taping a 40 ounce bottle of beer to both of my hands doesn’t sound like a good time. Neither does standing on my head and drinking crappy beer out of a keg.
I would also like to hear myself think at a party, which is impossible when you blast Lynyrd Skynyrd at max volume. I guess you do it to block out the sound of the rejections you get from various women. The same women you let in for free when we guys have to pay $10. As you always say, “Hoes before bros.” OH WAIT, that’s the opposite of what you say.
Speaking of bros and hoes, you need to think of something more creative than Golf Pros and Tennis Hoes/Army Bros and Barbie Hoes/Blahblah Bros and Blahblah Hoes as a party theme. This isn’t high school anymore. And enough with the ridiculous number of competitive drinking games. Sure, the occasional game of beer pong is fun, especially for more competitive groups, but we’re getting a little sick of the 50 or so versions you’ve cooked up to cover your alcohol addiction (and yes, it is considered an addiction when you wear shades to night parties because you “drink until the sun comes up”). Between flip cup, slap cup, Civil War, Harvard and whatever else you’ve created, I think we get the point. You like sharing cups with dudes. It’s cool, or as you would say, “sick.”
Which brings me to issue number two: the way you speak. Stop metaphorically crapping on my ears. Why can’t you say “hello” or “hey” when you see me, instead of “yo,” “sup” or “wadup brah?” Also, stop unnecessarily shortening words. When you say “totes,” even if it’s just to make fun of girls whom you have ignorantly stereotyped, I hear, “I’m an idiot; please punch me in the sternum.” Yes, it used to be hilarious when you worked “bro” into other words to make them more awesome (i.e. “bromance,” “brocode,” “brometheus,” “ambrolance”), but now it just makes me hate every word you say.
We’re also getting pretty damn sick of the music your support makes mainstream. Skrillex is approximately 20 times worse when you’re sober, but you wouldn’t know that because you only blast his remixes when you’re already halfway through a bottle of Jameson. I know you like weed, but that doesn’t make Kid Cudi the best rapper of all time. And, Southern bros, that “country” music you listen to when you want to connect to your man roots? That ain’t real country music, ya hear? Just like Deadmau5, that “underground” DJ you found. It’s a crummier version of the real deal, and ragers found techno/dubstep at least two years before you did.
Also, you need a new dress code. I got sick of the sweatshirts and sweatpants look two years ago, and yet you still think that’s the only acceptable clothing in the winter. Then, when it’s finally SOGO time (Sun’s Out, Guns Out), you exclusively wear tank tops in colors intended for highlighters and a pair of flip-flops that I’m convinced you share with the entire bro population. Try a little harder to draw attention to yourself, I dare you.
Listen, I don’t hate everything about you. We share tastes in movies and—I’m not ashamed to say, women. But unlike you, I watch movies that don’t always star Will Farrell or are directed by Judd Apatow, and I don’t brag loudly about all the “hoes” I “slam.” I do, however, appreciate how well you brag. About everything. I didn’t know alcoholism, sex addiction and steroid-induced rage blackouts were things to brag about, but damn, you sure proved me wrong. Seriously, if boasting were a sport, you guys would clean up.
That being said, I’d still like to be invited to your parties. They are awesome.
I hope you understand,
Harry Huggins
a) there really aren’t any bros at Fordham Lincoln Center
b) would it be considered offensive if someone wrote a letter called “Dear Gays…” disparaging a litany of flamboyant actions stereotypically associated with the gay community? And then explain why “we” the apparent omniscient community are tired of their skinny jeans, broadway show tunes, and hair products? I think that a lot of people would be offended and the author of the letter would be vindicated as being socially/culturally ignorant.
It’s funny how within such an allegedly liberal community, such as the FCLC bubble, it’s acceptable to puclically bash a minority of students with different hobbies, interests, and social tendencies than the majority. You’d think that the differences would be embraced.
I know that I personally learned a lot from being around people less ‘bro’ than myself at FCLC and I’m a better person because of it. I lived in McMahon with a lot of people who brought me out of my comfort zone and I learned a tremendous amount from them through those experiences. That might be one of the more valuable things which I took away from Fordham. I’m thankful for that experience, because I am definitely more aware of different lifestyles and choices which I would not have been exposed to otherwise.
It’s sad to think that some people miss out on the point of having a diverse campus.
I’m laughing at this comparison of bro-mockery to homophobia, because if I weren’t laughing, I’d be fuming. I don’t see any bros getting beaten up, denied jobs/housing or kicked out of their families for being straight, white, middle-class and sexist. in fact, bros are often the ones doing those things TO gay people. analogy fail.
“even if it’s just to make fun of girls whom you have ignorantly stereotyped”
how is this article not ignorantly stereotyping bros?
maybe this article is why there is such a divide between lincoln center and rose hill
A letter to the self-indulgent, holier than thou obvious-low-self-esteem Observer writer: Please stop.
Do not become a journalist. The real world sees this type of writing as juvenile and pointless. This is the essence of everything that is wrong with modern journalism. This belongs on a blog that no one reads, not a university-backed student publication.
This article is pure drivel, condescension for the sake of condescension. In this economy, every drop of ink wasted printing this content – which is absolutely devoid of any theoretical or material value – is inexcusable, and the Observer should be held financially responsible.
Some advice: instead of publishing a piece making rash generalizations about a particular group without any form of support other than SKRILLEX SUX LOL (which is how most of this article read), you could’ve actually talked to a few “bros” and used their comments to make your point (that they’re not as good as you).
For example, I’m sure that these people you’re describing, if asked basic questions about U.S. history or politics, would give humorously wrong answers. That is one of a thousand ways this article could’ve actually been worth reading, instead of a waste of my time.
You obviously have the time to dedicate to writing, so please dedicate that time to write something that has a shred of journalistic integrity. If you aren’t willing to do that, please take your own advice and just stop, because poorly written shit like this makes our degrees worth less.
Dear Hipster and Hipsters who probably wrote this,
STOP.
Brian raises an excellent point. That The Observer could employ such a writer (as a co-editor, no less!) who openly stereotypes “bros” as dumb is really quite embarrassing.
That our campus newspaper would allow for the publishing of such minority bashing is really sickening.
the fact that students are going to equate a “bro” with a minority is beyond my comprehension. there really isn’t anything else to be said.
Just because you’ve run out of things to say, doesn’t actually mean there “really isn’t anything else to be said”
bros are a MUCH bigger minority at Lincoln Center than “the gays”
Saying that homophobia is more wrong than stereotyping white guys really doesn’t mean that stereotyping white guys isn’t wrong. HH’s article is rude and unnecessary.
Given the recent bigoted graffiti (or hate crimes) at both LC & RH campuses, your article only makes you look you are part of the problem at the University (never mind how poorly written it was).
I don’t understand why Fordham would keep this article up, especially after all the tolerance meetings they have been having lately.
It appears as if you are so desperate to create controversy — maybe we should investigate into your graffiti skills…
To everyone try to tare down this article and its author: get over it.
It was a good natured piece of fun; well written and fun to read. If you didn’t like what it had to say, you probably should have had the self-control to stop reading, close the page, and gone back to looking at packs of corgis frolicking under a summer sun or whatever mindless completely unoffensive and uninteresting gruel that you regularly sift through when you’re not grinding someone down for trying to give something of themselves by the gift of creating something new and amusing for your warped brain to consume.
Kudos to you Harry Huggins, I thought it was spot on.
I just want to say that I personally think it’s embarrassing that so many of our students are bullying another student on the internet. This isn’t even about the article anymore. You aren’t arguing against the content anymore, you are personally attacking someone who perhaps tried and failed at being funny. You are saying ignorant and hurtful things yourselves because you have been offended and now you want to hurt someone else just as badly, all while spouting a bunch of crap of tolerance. If you’re offended by the article, which you have every right to be, argue about the content. Don’t start making assumptions about the writer’s lack of self esteem or whether or not he’s a “hipster.” You’re all hypocritical and I’m embarrassed that this stupid little cyberbullying battle is happening on our school website. Also, I would just like to add how ridiculous the comparisons of the bro community to the LGBT community are – seeing as LGBT rights are often denied by our very own government and gay and lesbian bashing is often a PHYSICAL thing. Please think before you speak, as this writer should have done as well.
Guys, these comments are getting out of hand. I know the writer of this article and I also know his sense of humor. This article was meant to be funny, which obviously didn’t translate, but he didn’t mean any harm. If you feel offended by what he wrote, maybe you should try to get in touch with him and have a face-to-face conversation about how this article made you feel. Posting aggressive comments on the internet that personally attack the writer is not the way to fix anything. Bullying the writer and making assumptions about what groups he belongs to is a little hypocritical and won’t solve anything.
I think that it’s completely appalling that a lot of you seem to have made this your new cause. We go to a university that prides itself on social justice and helping others. Here are a list of some other causes that you might not be aware of:
– AIDS
– Syria
– There is a chance that Rick Santorum might be our next president
– Racism
– Homophobia
– Starving children
– The influence of IMF and World Bank everywhere
– Cancer
– Terrorism
– The Israeli-Palestinian conflict
– Guys, Rick Santorum. Seriously.
– Wall Street
– Occupy Wall Street
– FGM
Seriously, guys.
I’m surprised your response is not wearing a suit to prove its legitimacy.
Since this author is playing the provocateur, he should endure his readers’ responses with grace- or ignore them altogether.
Brian’s point of comparison between the LGBT and Bro communities is not pointing to a shared legacy of victimhood at society’s hands; precisely to the contrary. Because ‘Bros’- as a monolithic whole- don’t have any history of oppression, nor subsequent struggle for civil rights, they’re a politically safe target for this author’s flaming arrows of societal criticism. As Brian said, if this article had ridiculed effeminate, urbane, gay men’s idiosyncrasies and demanded that they “stop,” (oppressing them, i.e.) there would probably be an inane, reactionary ResLife campaign to promote tolerance on campus. There would be a powerpoint presentation.
If this crypto-fascist message were embraced on a large scale (in a pretentious, fantasy world perhaps) then Bros would be the oppressed group, seeking civil rights.
Harry…………………………….. “bros I lived with last semester” rude.
lmfao dis weak az hell
