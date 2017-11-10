Chick-Fil-A Had a Webpage for a Nonexistent Lincoln Center Location

By STEPHAN KOZUB

News Editor

Update: Nov. 10, 2017 at 3:09 p.m.

Chick-Fil-A has removed the webpage for the nonexistent location at Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus after we contacted them and Fordham University for comment. A spokesperson from Chick-Fil-A said in a statement to The Observer that the page was a web error and that it has now been taken down.

In April 2017, an Aramark proposal to put a Chick-Fil-A in the Ram Cafe was rejected, following concerns regarding LGBTQ issues and menu offerings. While the decision did not stir much public outcry on the Lincoln Center campus, the story was picked up by Grub Street and Food & Wine, as well as several conservative media organizations, including The College Fix, FOX News, The Daily Caller, The Daily Wire, The Blaze and Breitbart.

Even though the proposal was rejected, however, Chick-Fil-A had a webpage until earlier today for a Lincoln Center location that could easily be found through a google search for “Fordham Chick-Fil-A.” The page was removed after The Observer contacted Chick-Fil-A and Fordham University for comment.

The site, while indicating that “there are currently no locations in this area,” included the address of the Ram Cafe and listed it as a “Licensed Location.” Additionally, it stated that it had “limited hours and/or accessibility.” The hours listed definitely fit this criteria; according to the page, the nonexistent Chick-Fil-A is open on Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and not open any other day of the week.

We do not know how long this webpage was active, but the listing for the phantom Chick-Fil-A was not an indication that the chain will be renewing its proposal to have a location at the Lincoln Center campus.

“There are no plans to have a Chick Fil A on campus at Lincoln Center,” Fordham University Dining Services Contract Liaison Deming Yaun said in an email statement to The Observer. “We have asked Chick Fil A to look into this and take it down.”

Chick-Fil-A said in a statement to The Observer that the page was a web error. The company has since taken down the page, removing what was perhaps the strangest remnant of the fast food chain’s potential future at the Lincoln Center campus.