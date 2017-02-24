DeVos Sparks Questions for Higher Ed

By ELIZABETH LANDRY

Asst. News Co-Editor

Betsy DeVos was confirmed last week as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education, after a heated Senate exchange which ended with an unprecedented tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence. Her instatement will make her the direct liaison between the President and the department, which currently collects data and does research on student outcomes and successes, administers the Title I program for schools with high numbers of low-income students as well as federal postsecondary student aid. It also handles matters related to discrimination in schools and colleges by race, gender, sexual orientation and other characteristics.

In her previous career DeVos was the founder and chairwoman of the Windquest Group, which invests in technology, manufacturing and clean energy. She also is a chief investor in and board member of Neurocore, which offers biofeedback therapy for disorders including autism, but has not published its work in peer-reviewed medical literature. She has also been known for her advocacy of school choice, school voucher programs, private and charter schools, a greater influence of Christianity in education and the paring down of federal power in the education system, particularly K-12.

This interest in decreasing the department’s reach is not small: in an Axios interview on Feb. 17, DeVos said, “It would be fine with me to have myself worked out of a job, but I’m not sure that — I’m not sure that there will be a champion movement in Congress to do that.”

She will soon have the ability to change curricula. Congress’ upcoming reauthorization of the Higher Education Act will allow her to make changes to teacher preparation regulations, potentially changing how education students are trained, according to USA Today. This development might impact schools of education immediately or require