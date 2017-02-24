Faculty Look Forward After Protest

Asst. News Co-Editor

After members of the Fordham Faculty Senate held a silent protest outside of a Continuous University Strategic Planning (CUSP) meeting on Feb. 2, faculty members are still working to reach an agreement with the university administration.

The protest was the result of a series of disagreements over the university’s decision to determine the amount of annual faculty pay increase without the approval of the Faculty Senate, as well as whether the Faculty Hearing Committee was able to hear and rule on grievances filed against the administration.

Anne Fernald, Ph.D, President of the Faculty Senate and English Professor, filed grievances against three administrators and the Board of Trustees in September, saying that the administration decided on the amount that would be spent on a pay increase for the faculty without the involvement or approval of the Faculty Senate.