Fall Television Turns Up the Heat

By COURTNEY BROGLE

Staff Writer

It’s that time of year when the leaves are changing color, sweaters and scarves are being pulled from their shelves and our favorite television shows (both old and new) are premiering once again! This television season brings much to be excited about; both major networks and streaming services are launching highly-anticipated releases in addition to revamping beloved fan favorites. Here is just a taste of what’s new and exciting this fall season.

1. “Liar”

This Sundance/ITV contemporary thriller stars Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd in a “he said/she said” whirlwind town scandal. Froggatt, known for her Golden Globe-winning performance as lady’s maid Anna Bates in “Downton Abbey,” now plays school teacher Laura Nielson opposite Gruffudd’s Andrew Earlham, surgeon and father to a student at Lauren’s school. What starts as an innocent date culminates the next morning with accusations of rape. This six-part miniseries premieres at 10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Sundance.

2. “Me, Myself, and I”

Former “SNL” leading comic Bobby Moynihan stars alongside Jack Dylan Grazer and John Larroquette as Alex Riley, an inventor at three stages in his life (Grazer plays Alex at 14, Moynihan at 40, and Larroquette at 65). At each stage of his life, he handles his own identity crises and the repercussions of the decisions of others with humor and resolve. It premieres on CBS on Sept. 25 at 9:30 p.m.

3. “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Larry David’s critically acclaimed HBO show is back for a ninth season after quietly finishing its run in 2011. This Emmy award-winning comedy follows a fictionalized version of David’s life, particularly with his variety of neuroses and his lack of empathy and understanding of social norms. Many are particularly excited for this revival; his observational comedy that made “Seinfeld” and “Curb” such a success has been dearly missed, and much needed given the current political climate. It returns to HBO on Oct. 1 at 10 p.m.

4. “Alias Grace”

For those who either enjoyed “The Handmaid’s Tale” immensely or couldn’t find a friend with a Hulu account to watch it, Margaret Atwood fans can now become excited for “Alias Grace,” based on the historical fiction novel of the same name. Following a “what if” narrative around the real convict Grace Marks (played by Sarah Gadon), Atwood researches the case through the eyes of fictional doctor Simon Jordan (Edward Holcroft), who attempts to comprehend the accusation that she and colleague James McDermott (Kerr Logan) committed the infamous 1843 double murder of her employer Thomas Kinnear and maid Nancy Montgomery. This highly-anticipated six-part limited series streams on Netflix starting Nov. 3.

5. “Shade: Queens of NYC”

In light of the newfound mainstream popularity of “Rupaul’s Drag Race” as well as the success of other shows that appropriate drag culture (i.e., “Lip Sync Battle” on Spike), Fusion TV has recently announced their new 12-part docu-series that follows the actual lives of New York City headlining queens. The show will incorporate a look at both their work in the LGBTQ nightlife industry as well as their own personal lives. Among those being featured are Brita Filter, Chelsea Piers, Jada Valenciaga and Marti Gould Cummings (with Cummings also working as a consulting producer). This unique reality series premieres Oct. 5 at 10:30 p.m. on Fusion TV.

6. “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”

Edie Falco stars in the latest in American true crime anthology series that have swept the country over the last few years as Leslie Abramson, the defense attorney in the Menendez brothers case. Created by Dick Wolf, this eight-episode season stems from the “Law & Order” franchise, and will focus on the events that led up to and culminated with the trial of Erik and Lyle Menendez (played by Gus Halper and Miles Gaston Villanueva, respectively), who were accused and convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents. The crime drama begins airing on Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

7. “Will & Grace”

This late ’90s/early ’00s comedy hit is returning to television this fall, following the reunion of its core four cast members (Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes) releasing a 10-minute PSA on YouTube urging Americans to vote in the 2016 election. Now, the show that pioneered LGBTQ representation on primetime television is back. While some are hesitant about how it will handle the original series finale plot, in which the titular characters are in the midst of a decades-long feud in which they have separate families and are not on speaking terms, most are just excited for the witty banter and cutting-edge comedy that made audiences laugh all those years ago. “Will & Grace” premieres on Sept. 28 on NBC at 9 p.m.

While these only touch the surface of this fall’s television repertoire, they are some of the highlights to certainly get excited for. Make sure you grab some snacks and some friends when preparing for these boisterous comedies or spine-chilling dramas!