By ALEXANDER DIMISA

Asst. Sports & Health Co-Editor

As the weather has gotten colder, Fordham’s winter sports have been in full swing. Fordham has long had strong athletics that pride themselves on success in every sport, and in the classroom year round. You can still catch both men’s and women’s basketball, indoor track and field, tennis, swimming and diving. Here’s how our Rams have performed thus far.

Fordham Men’s basketball started off the year with a strong 5-1 record. But, after losing the next six games in the row, Fordham found themselves with a losing record. Their record currently stands as 10-13, putting the team in a tough spot for the postseason. However, after two dramatic overtime victories, the team finds themselves only four games behind the top of the conference, in the Atlantic-10 (A-10). With eight games remaining, and four of those at home in the Bronx, there is still plenty of time to see the Rams take the court and hopefully earn a postseason berth. Women’s basketball on the other hand has been surging as of late, and are looking like strong candidates to make the postseason. The Lady Rams have 16 wins, and only nine losses so far. They are one game behind second place, and three games behind the team in first place. With G’Mrice Davis, Fordham College at Rose Hill (FCRH), ’18, emerging as one of the best rebounders in the country, the Lady Rams have high hopes for the postseason. There are only five games remaining for Coach Stephanie Gaitley’s squad in the regular season. Three of these games will be played at the Rose Hill Gym.

Fordham Track and Field has also had a stellar start, and is performing well since the beginning of the new year. At the Metropolitan Championship in Staten Island on Feb. 3, the men finished in 4th, while the women took 5th place. On top of that, Brian Cook, FCRH ’18, Thomas Slattery, FCRH ’18 and Michael Petersen, FCRH ’20, all won individual events. In addition, Petersen was named A-10 rookie of the week for the week of Jan. 31. For the women, Mary Kate Kenny, FCRH ’19, set a new school record in the 200-meter dash, when she ran it with a time of 25.09 second at the NYC Gotham Cup in late January.

So far this season, both women and men have found great success in the poll for swimming and diving. Since the first meet back in January, the women have swept both La Salle, and Iona, while also defeating the University of Massachusetts. At the same time, the men defeated Iona, but lost to La Salle. The men also topped the University of Massachusetts for the first time in team history. Out of the pool, both the men’s and women’s teams were honored by The College Swimming Coaches Association of America as a Scholar All-America Team. This means that they were able to to maintain high grade point averages while performing in the sport at a high level. The championships are nearing for the swim and dive team and will take place Feb. 16 through 18.

Finally, both men’s and women’s tennis teams have returned to action since their winter break hiatus. The men’s team lost their first match to Davidson College, 0-7, but redeemed themselves and defeated Saint Peter’s University 6-1. In the Lady Rams’ return to competition, they lost 1-6 to Drexel University. Both men’s and women’s teams hope to build off the success they had last semester, and gain wins in the packed schedule they have ahead.