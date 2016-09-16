Fordham Needs a Scholarship for Undocumented Students and Refugees

By ISRAEL MUNOZ
Staff Writer
Fordham University is a school that takes pride in its Jesuit values. In its mission statement, Fordham asserts that it is “committed to research and education that assists in the alleviation of poverty, the promotion of justice, the protection of human rights and respect for the environment.” Clearly, the University acknowledges that education is a critical component in the promotion of social justice. As an exercise of these important values, Fordham should develop a scholarship for admitted applicants who are undocumented students or refugees. The reason is very simple: these two demographics find it substantially more difficult to finance a college education.
At a time when the cost of higher education continues to soar, prestigious universities, such as Fordham, become increasingly out of reach for both of these groups. While some states, like New York, offer in-state tuition to non-US citizens at public colleges and universities, undocumented students are not permitted any federal or state educational grants and scholarships to help cover the costs of education. On the other hand, although many refugees and asylees are considered “eligible non-citizens” for federal student aid, they often face unique financial challenges that result from relocating to a new country.
Many of these individuals are high-achievers who will excel at colleges like Fordham.
As such, it is evermore important for universities to step up and assist these students in overcoming their obstacles. Many of these individuals are high-achievers who will excel at colleges like Fordham, and dreamers who, given the right education and resources, will make extraordinary accomplishments and carry forward Fordham’s mission and values. But the status quo means windows of opportunity are closing and an increasingly xenophobic political environment risks further marginalization of these individuals.
Fordham should actively welcome undocumented and refugee students, empower them to accomplish their goals through education and enable them to be men and women for others by setting up a scholarship that makes a Fordham education possible. This is a mission that many other Jesuit institutions have already embraced. For example, a research partnership between Santa Clara University, Loyola University Chicago and Fairfield University on the experiences of undocumented students found that their largest needs are financial. As a result, the schools collectively made recommendations that included the creation of a “common fund” to help meet the financial needs of undocumented students at Jesuit universities. Santa Clara University provides the Hurtado scholarship, which covers tuition, room and board, and a living stipend for undocumented students annually. Many non-Jesuit colleges offer similar scholarships for undocumented students and refugees as well, such as Harvard, Pomona and Columbia to name a few.
In contrast, Fordham does not have financial resources dedicated specifically for undocumented and refugee students in its restricted scholarships, nor does its website even include outside resources for applicants and admitted students.
It is not just goodwill that makes this scholarship important.
It is not just goodwill that makes this scholarship important. Including these students at Fordham is crucial to enriching the academic experience. How can we have meaningful discussions in the classroom about immigrant and refugee policy without including them in our conversation? How can we discuss ongoing refugee crises around the world without including perspectives of those who have been a part of them? A rich academic experience requires diversity of perspective and that cannot be achieved unless those from marginalized communities have a seat in the classroom.
I was born and raised in Chicago’s south side in a community of Mexican immigrants. My parents were undocumented for much of my childhood, as were many of my neighbors, friends and family members. I attended high school alongside many undocumented students, where classrooms were overcrowded and severely under-resourced; our books were as old as our teachers, and in a school of nearly 2,000 students, we had three armed police officers and over 10 security guards, but only one college counselor. Similar hardships prevail in inner cities where many undocumented and refugee families settle.
There are those who persevered through these struggles, but not all had the fortune of being U.S. citizens or having the financial resources to make ambitions of a great college education a reality. As a result, many settle for lower-quality education at local community colleges where opportunities are less abundant or become stuck in entry-level jobs.
Alternatively, a Fordham education can make the American Dream possible for these individuals. I know so because Fordham has made it possible for me, and countless others, to achieve what we never thought was possible. Fordham can change these individuals’ labels from immigrant or refugee into entrepreneur or scientist or academic. To exclude them from these possibilities because of their legal status and financial obstacles would be an injustice of the kind that Fordham teaches us to fight against.
That’s absolutely preposterous. Why would they give a scholarship to an illegal immigrant and a refugee when students are struggling to pay their tuition already. This is completely ludicrous and I’m ashamed the writer has such a personal vendetta towards legal American students. I’m a Latino American myself. My family is first generation, my father immigrated to the US from Cuba and we filed all the paper work to become American citizens. If your objective is to encourage students whose family is breaking the law to gain acceptance into Fordham, then I will no longer contribute to the university. How about we make the American Dream a reality for American students. How about instead of encouraging illegal activity such as crossing the border “illegally” we inform prospective students that American students come first. I’m completely ashamed about this article and deeply concerned for the fate of this country.
Fordham Alumni
US Marine Corps Veteran
To the author: Thank you for this article and for sharing your story.
To the previous commenter: Thank you for your service to our country.
To all: Please know that more obstacles exist today than in earlier generations for an immigrant to apply for American citizenship.
When my great-grandmother came to the United States from Italy to Ellis Island in the 1920s, her paperwork was processed upon arrival. (I have looked it up and seen it at the National Archives.) That was basically all; just show up and get everything filled out, and you’re done.
While moving to the United States from another country presents challenges across all generations, today’s situation does not allow immigrants to come here and become legally present right away, as my great-grandmother did. The reason is that our country ‘s laws no longer allow that option – instead, they prohibit it. Nonetheless, a popular yet erroneous perception remains that signing up for citizenship is comparable to signing up for a magazine subscription. It’s much, much more complicated and costly than that.
In a nutshell: To immigrate legally to the United States today, the person must fit into one of four categories: (1) family-sponsored — reuniting with an immediate family member who is legally present, (2) employment-based — to fill a specialized job for which the employer has been unable to find candidates with the necessary skills, (3) refugee/asylee — having a well-founded fear of persecution based on a protected class as defined by the government, or (4) selected in a “diversity lottery” from a listed country that sends a very low number of immigrants to the United States — this diversity lottery constitutes just a tiny fraction of legal immigration.
It is noteworthy that today there is no legal category for what one might call “economic refugees,” who come to the United States simply to work and improve the quality of life for their families and themselves (and for American society too). These laws did not exist for my great-grandmother, but they have drastically reduced the opportunities for immigrants in comparable situations.
For example – a Mexican agricultural worker who has moved to another city within Mexico, for a higher-paying job in a factory (which still pays very low wages, but a little bit more than he earned on the farm). After a few months, the factory shuts down and moves to China, where the company can increase its profit margin by paying even lower wages. He and the other factory workers, who have a low level of formal schooling, find themselves unemployed in a town that becomes quickly economically devastated when the factory is gone, yet they still need to feed their children. All of his relatives live in Mexico. He considers moving farther north to seek work in the United States.
Can this person immigrate legally to the United States? This person (1) has no relatives in the United States, (2) works very hard but does not have any uniquely extraordinary job skills, (3) does not fit the official, politically-established definition of a refugee or asylee, and (4) is from a country that sends a proportionally larger number of immigrants to the United States (Mexico). Therefore, the answer to that question is NO.
Countless people in this type of situation would much prefer to “get their papers,” and become properly documented, but there are literally no available options or ways to do so. There is no legal immigration process for people who do not fit one of the four aforementioned molds, and just want to work and support themselves and their families. The determination to do so anyway in order to survive, however, combined with American demand for cheap labor and low prices for products and services, compels these workers to come to the United States anyway, papers or not.
This basic reality shapes the lives of thousands of today’s immigrant families, in ways that thousands more native-born American citizens have no idea, and ways that never factored in to my great-grandmother’s life at all.
The law does not make exceptions for children. In the example above – if the person nonetheless decides to move himself, his wife, and their infant child to the United States anyway, that little baby is also undocumented. The child grows up in the United States, speaking English, has no memory of Mexico, and applies to attend college, and gets an offer of admission. The student then applies for scholarships and financial aid, and discovers that proof of citizenship is required.
If you were that student, what would you do? You can’t afford college, you can’t legally get a job, you have lived in the United States your whole life except for a few months during infancy so Mexico is essentially a foreign country to you, and you as an individual had no choice in the matter of becoming an undocumented immigrant in the first place. Now what?
Despite the urgency of our country’s need for immigration reform, especially for hard-working young people facing the reality described above, this level of urgency has yet to transform into rapid change in relevant laws. Meanwhile, young lives remain in limbo.
Implementation of DACA and DAPA is a step in the right direction. Many more steps remain to be taken. The lack of basic understanding of immigration laws among the general population of the United States is a relatively intangible but culturally forceful reason that so much remedial work remains to be done with regards to educational opportunity. Fordham University could take another step towards improving this reality by offering scholarships such as the one proposed in Mr. Muñoz’s article. As a university in the Jesuit tradition of “men and women for others,” in the great city of New York which holds a celebrated role in our history as a “nation of immigrants,” Fordham is uniquely poised to take such a step. I applaud the university’s leadership for the recent statement affirming the value of immigrant students in our country, and on our campus – regardless of whether or not those students actually decided for themselves whether or not an immigrant is something they wanted to be in the first place.
Marisa Martineau
FCRH ’01