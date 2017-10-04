Fordham Responds to Las Vegas Shooting

By STEPHAN KOZUB

News Editor

Following the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Monday that left at least 58 people killed and 515 wounded, the Fordham Community has voiced statements of support for the victims and their loved ones.

The first response came on Monday night in an email statement from University President Rev. Joseph M. McShane, S.J., offering support for those affected and calling for “change in our gun laws.”

“Tragedy? Sin? Evil? The words begin to lose their meaning after so many invocations following similar mass murders,” McShane wrote. “Almost five years ago, in the wake of the murder of schoolchildren at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, I wrote that words like horror and tragedy almost lose their meaning in the face of such loss, and that the pain and sorrow of the victims’ families is unimaginable, and must be nearly unendurable. And yet here we find ourselves again confronting the monstrous.”

In response to the terrorist attack, McShane urged members of the Fordham Community to “move beyond outrage, anger and grief to advocacy for change—change in our gun laws.” He also added that they should “engage in the ministry of affirmation in our own lives: console the grieving; comfort the perplexed; embrace the frightened; pray for those who mourn; and enter into solemn covenants to protect the vulnerable.”

Two days after the shooting, the university announced that a Candlelight Vigil for the Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting will take place on both campuses to “honor and remember the lives lost and injured in the Las Vegas shooting.” Lincoln Center’s vigil will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m. on the Outdoor Plaza. Rose Hill’s vigil will take place on Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. on the steps outside the Gymnasium.

The attack was committed by Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old man from Mesquite, Nevada who killed himself before he could be apprehended. It took place at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay casino, where Jason Aldean was performing. He was not injured in the shooting.

Details have continued to surface about Paddock, such as his use of a special (and also legal) device called a “bump stock” that can make a semi-automatic weapon fire like an automatic weapon. He had also been stockpiling firearms since 1982, according to CBS News, and used cameras to surveil police as they arrived on scene. Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, arrived in the U.S. from the Philippines on Tuesday night and is expected to be questioned by federal investigators.

