Honoring Fordham’s Black History

As Black History Month draws to a close, Amir Idris, Ph.D., professor and chair of the African and African-American Studies (AAAS) department, shared his perspective on the month’s designation and the need for an intersectional approach in academia.

“It would be a mistake to limit our focus and concern to a certain month,” Idris said. Doing so, in his view, tells students that Black history is not significant, and that it can be trivialized and ignored throughout the rest of the year. “We need to rethink that approach, [and] make it part of the academic community.”

Fordham University’s AAAS department was founded in 1969. According to a Fordham News article about Quinton Wilkes, one of the department’s founders, it originated as the Institute of Afro-American Studies, and was eventually given full departmental status by the university in 1976. It was formed by a group of determined students who, through campus organizing efforts such as sit-ins, sought the recognition and inclusion of African and African- American history in the school’s curriculum. The current goal of the department, according to it’s website, is to prepare students “to become a global citizen, scholar, and social activist who is sensitive to the demands of an increasingly diverse America and world.”

Idris says that the department also seeks to encourage people to think critically about the roles people of African descent hold in the United States, and to promote “a better understanding of humanity in a globalized world.”

While Idris thinks that many people on campus mistakenly perceive the program as being solely about racial identity, he says the department offers a variety of courses on a range of topics including immigration, gender, colonialism and urban studies. He further believes that the department is a leader in facilitating discussions on the multitude of histories, experiences and peoples within the United States.

Part of that conversation involves having more study and discussion of Black history and the contributions people of color, especially Fordham alumni, have made and continue to make across all disciplines, beyond just the month of February.