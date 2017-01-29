By STEPHAN KOZUB and COLIN SHEELEY

Co-News Editor and Contributing Writer

In light of President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration, Fordham President Rev. Joseph M. McShane, S.J. has restated the university’s support for refugees and immigrants, especially those affected by the mandate. In an email sent to members of the Fordham community this afternoon, McShane reiterated Fordham’s position as a “University of and for immigrants.”

“Though we do not know the ultimate outcome of the president’s order (nor subsequent orders and legislation), please be assured that Fordham University stands with the tens of thousands of refugees and would-be immigrants affected by these laws,” McShane writes.

He adds, “I know the Fordham Community joins me in keeping the refugees and immigrants of all nations in our thoughts and prayers today.”

McShane details that he has contacted at least seven students that may be affected by the order. Additionally, the University has created a resource page for undocumented students.

The page states that “as a Catholic and Jesuit University, Fordham values the dignity of all members of the University community. For our entire 175-year history, we have kept faith with the vision of Archbishop John Hughes who founded Fordham to serve immigrants and their sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters.” It continues that the university stands with undocumented students and “will do all we can to be effective advocates” for them.

Among the listed categories of resources are Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Sensitive Locations, Other Statements of Support and Local Immigration Legal Services.

The site also links to McShane’s Dec. 1 statement in support of undocumented students, which McShane echoes in the statement he released this afternoon.

13 faculty members have also signed the Academics Against Immigration Executive Order petition, which currently has 4,888 signatures. It states that the Executive Order is “discriminatory,” “detrimental to the national interests of the United States” and “imposes undue burden on members of our community.”

Full text of Rev. Joseph M. McShane, S.J.’s University Statement on the Status of Refugees and Immigrants: