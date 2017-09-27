Finale at the Jarel Zhang fashion show at the Skylight at Clarkson Square on Sept. 10 in NYC. (ANDRONIKA ZIMMERMAN/ THE OBSERVER) FeaturesFashionMultimediaPHOTO Photo Gallery: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 One Fordham Students gives us a behind the scenes look at NYFW Sep 27, 2017 Models pose backstage and on display at the whimsical Eugenia Kim presentation at Pier 59 Studios on September 9, 2017 in NYC. (ANDRONIKA ZIMMERMAN/ THE OBSERVER) Model detail at the Olivia Palermo x Banana Republic presentation open to the public at the Banana Republic flagship store on 5th Avenue on September 9, 2017 in NYC. (ANDRONIKA ZIMMERMAN/ THE OBSERVER) Models hang from swings at Cynthia Rowley’s discreet location at 16 Morton Street on Sept. 13 in NYC. (ANDRONIKA ZIMMERMAN/ THE OBSERVER) Models pose backstage and on display at the whimsical Eugenia Kim presentation at Pier 59 Studios on September 9, 2017 in NYC.(ANDRONIKA ZIMMERMAN/ THE OBSERVER) Models pose backstage and on display at the whimsical Eugenia Kim presentation at Pier 59 Studios on September 9, 2017 in NYC. (ANDRONIKA ZIMMERMAN/ THE OBSERVER) Finale at the Jarel Zhang fashion show at the Skylight at Clarkson Square on Sept. 10 in NYC. (ANDRONIKA ZIMMERMAN/ THE OBSERVER) Libertine’s models dance down the runway during a fun and glittery fashion show at the Skylight at Clarkson Square on September 11, 2017 in NYC. (ANDRONIKA ZIMMERMAN/ THE OBSERVER) Libertine’s models dance down the runway during a fun and glittery fashion show at the Skylight at Clarkson Square on September 11, 2017 in NYC. (ANDRONIKA ZIMMERMAN/ THE OBSERVER) Libertine’s models dance down the runway during a fun and glittery fashion show at the Skylight at Clarkson Square on September 11, 2017 in NYC. (ANDRONIKA ZIMMERMAN/ THE OBSERVER) Libertine’s models dance down the runway during a fun and glittery fashion show at the Skylight at Clarkson Square on September 11, 2017 in NYC. (ANDRONIKA ZIMMERMAN/ THE OBSERVER) Namilia put on a femme themed fashion show on September 10, 2017 in NYC. (ANDRONIKA ZIMMERMAN/ THE OBSERVER) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Is Social Media Taking the Experience out of New York Fashion Week? Ailey Dancer Combines Her Love for Dance With Visual Arts Lessons in New York Fashion Week: Student Covers Backstage Beauty LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply