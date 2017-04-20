“Picture This!” Contest Opens for Fordham Students

B: MARYANNA ANTOLDI

Arts & Culture Co-Editor

With the annual Campus MovieFest (CMF) taking over Fordham for the remainder of April, students are eagerly beginning to shoot and submit their films for judgment. However, Campus MovieFest just released another exciting opportunity worthy of some attention. .

Picture This: A Poster Conference is a contest open to any and all college students who love to design and create art. Sponsored by Adobe and Campus MovieFest, the contest encourages students to utilize their creative talents and win some serious prizes, including a year’s subscription to the entire Adobe Creative Suite and up to $2000 in cash.

The top 30 entries will be displayed at the TERMINUS Conference + Festival in Atlanta, an annual event where filmmakers, game designers, and fans all have the opportunity to network and attend four days worth of panels and parties. This year’s conference will be held from June 22-25.

To enter the contest, simply design a poster based on your favorite film at Campus MovieFest. Don’t know which film to choose? Well, on April 26, the top 16 films from Fordham students will be premiering in the Keating 1st Auditorium at Fordham College at Rose Hill at 7:30 P.M. So, pick a film and get designing, because submissions are due by May 19.

This contest is an incredible opportunity for students interested in graphic design to begin their careers and win some amazing prizes along the way.



To enter, submit your designs to picturethis.campusmoviefest.com. Happy designing!