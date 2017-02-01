“Rachel Unraveled” Now Streaming

By MORGAN STEWARD

Arts & Culture Co-Editor

The wait is finally over! The first episode of “Rachel Unraveled,” the new musical satire web series created by Austin Spero, Fordham College at Lincoln Center (FCLC) ‘19 and Rachel Ravel, FCLC ‘19, is now available to watch on the show’s website.

The series, which has recently garnered media attention from major theatrical websites Playbill and Broadway World, boasts an impressive cast of Broadway veterans. Among the performers are Fordham’s very own Maria-Christina Oliveras, soon to star alongside Phillipa Soo in the Broadway-bound “Amélie,” Jon Rua (“Hamilton”) and William Youmans (“Wicked”).

“Rachel Unraveled,” as described in the series’ press release, “centers on the real-life Ravel’s outlandish alter ego, a self-proclaimed star/dog whisperer with a lot of heart and no talent, as she strives to make it big in the Big Apple. Spero plays her 15-year-old arch nemesis; in the pilot, the two compete for their big breaks in an anti-bullying PSA.”