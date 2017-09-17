By Mohdshobair Hussaini

Sports and Health Editor

With the season now entering its third week, the Fordham University football team looks to continue off its success during week two of play. The first two matchups of the season have both been away games for the Rams. It’s fair to say that Coach Andrew Breiner and his squad have been tested the past two weeks, first at Army and then at Central Connecticut State. Fortunately, Fordham fans can look forward to this Saturday’s home game, the first of the season, when the football team hosts Eastern Washington University.

Jack Coffey Field has witnessed a plethora of record-breaking moments throughout the years. One of these performers is Chase Edmonds, Fordham College at Rose Hill (FCRH) ’18. The starting running back led the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) last season in Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in rushing yards per game last season; he averaged 163.5 rushing yards per game. On top of this, Edmonds became the Fordham career rushing leader in 2016 with 5,285 yards, and even set the school record and Patriot League single game rushing record. The statistics can go on, but there’s one very clear thing: Fordham football dominates when they play at home.

Of course, football is a team sport and Edmonds’ achievements are a by-product of the cohesiveness of his teammates, on the offensive and defensive ends. With that said, the Rams’ performance over the past two weeks have raised questions about how dominant and powerful the team can potentially be this year.

Fordham commenced the season with a matchup against Army’s Black Knights. West Point has always been a difficult road venue for Fordham football, and the 1-3 overall record the Rams have posted there indicates this. That one win, if you’re interested, was when the Rams last played at Army during the 2015 season and came out victorious with a final score of 37 – 35.

This time around, Coach Breiner’s squad could only wish things had gone swell and fine. Fordham was only able to register one touchdown when Edmonds capped off a 10-play, 79-yard progression. This second quarter touchdown was in the latter moments of the first half, when Army had already scored 28 points. The Fordham offense practically went asleep for the remainder of the night as they only had one other red-zone appearance.

Army has a reputation of giving opponents a tough time, especially at Michie Stadium. The 22,000 plus who attended the game surely didn’t help the case for the Rams. Fordham came short with a final score of 64 – 6. It should be mentioned that the Black Knights scored all 64 of their points without a single pass. In fact, the entire Army offense was led by a total of 513 yards, all with the rushing game.

The following Saturday, Sept. 9, the Rams looked to bounce back. This time the opponent was Central Connecticut State University. It might’ve been another away game, in another city and one state away, but the ultimate goal didn’t change. For the Fordham Rams, there’s one goal heading into each game: a win.

This game was a back-and-forth affair between the Rams and Blue Devils. For much of the first quarter, Central Connecticut State dominated leading as much as 17 – 0 with 12 minutes remaining. Fordham then answered back with its first touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter. Kevin Anderson, Gabelli Graduate School of Business (GGSB) ’18, then converted on two touchdown passes to put Fordham ahead, 21 – 17. Central Connecticut State answered back with a touchdown before the end of the half and retook the lead, 24 – 21.

Halfway into the third quarter, the Blue Devils scored one more touchdown, increasing their lead to 31 – 21. However, the Rams pulled off a final comeback in the last quarter of the game, reaching their first victory of the season. The final score of the game was 38 – 31. The record book once again was shattered with new numbers as Anderson completed 17 of 29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. His career total of 6,579 yards and 62 touchdowns place him in third place in Fordham’s all-time career lists in both categories. Furthermore, the triumph marks the first win for the Rams against the Blue Devils. Now that’s quite a way to leave the Nutmeg State with a comeback win.

With that said, Coach Breiner and his squad have established some momentum heading into this Saturday’s matchup. Fordham hosts nationally-ranked Eastern Washington University on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Jack Coffey Field, so be sure to pack the Jack this weekend.