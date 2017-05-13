Student Media Shines in Campus Movie Fest

By LINDSAY JORGENSEN

Asst. Arts & Culture Editor

Campus MovieFest just recently held its red carpet finale at Fordham College at Rose Hill (FCRH), where they streamed Fordham’s top films, giving out awards and prizes. Each of the top 4 Jury Award Winners will advance to TERMINUS, receive a one-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud, and have their films considered for the screening at the 2017 Cannes International Film Festival.

For those who are not familiar with Campus MovieFest, it is the world’s largest student film festival, and has come to Fordham for its ninth year. Students pick up free equipment – funded by companies like Adobe and Seeker – and shoot for their films for a week. By the end of the week, students return the equipment and submit their films. These films were then judged, and the top 16 were screened at the CMF red carpet finale, which was held on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Keating 1st Auditorium at FCRH.

The Jury Award winners for Fordham are “Zest” by S&M Productions, “Classic Misdirections” by SP Studios, “Finding a Purpose” by Squid Productions and “Cat Adventures” by Kim Yap’s Crew.

Silver Tripod award winners are Caitlyn Letterii for Best Performance and Nevin Kelly-Fair’s Crew for Best Cinematography. Letterii performed in Carly’s Crazy Challenge Vids by Free Pizza Sketch and Nevin Kelly-Fair’s Crew filmed The Last Playboys Part I.

TERMINUS is the national competition where the top four movies from Fordham will move on to compete in.

New to CMF was a documentary category from the presenting sponsor, Seeker. This category offered the winning student $10,000 and a trip to the Cannes International Film Festival. The students that competed in CMF in 2016 will get to see their short film screen alongside professional cinematographers’ films. Fordham’s own “We Regret to Inform You” by Emmi Shockley’s Crew was chosen for this once in a lifetime experience.

The 70th Cannes Festival will be held from May 17-28 in France. Be sure to congratulate your fellow peers on their accomplishments!