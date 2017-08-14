University to Reveal Final Candidates for Chief Diversity Officer

By STEPHAN KOZUB

News Editor

The university has announced that the search for a Chief Diversity Officer has been narrowed down to three final candidates, who will be revealed in the coming days.

In an email sent to the Fordham community today, Chair of the Search Committee Anthony P. Carter, Fordham College at Rose Hill (FCRH) ’76, said that the candidates are “influential leaders in the field [of] diversity and inclusion and have each achieved a stellar track of leadership and success.”

“They have each broadened their university’s reach and made a significant impact in the communities surrounding their respective academic institutions,” Carter added.

The appointment of the search committee for a Chief Diversity Officer was initially announced on May 2 by University President Rev. Joseph M. McShane, S.J., following recommendations made by the President’s Task Force on Diversity, released in November 2016. In an email sent to the Fordham community on May 2, McShane detailed that the Chief Diversity Officer would report to him and university provost Stephen Freedman.

“We shall look to the chief diversity officer (CDO) to provide leadership and advocacy in strengthening the culture of inclusion and diversity at Fordham,” McShane said in the May 2 statement. He added that the Chief Diversity Officer will oversee support services and programming, and serve as a member of the diversity leadership team with the chief human resources officer and the assistant vice president for student affairs for diversity and inclusion. The Chief Diversity Officer will also establish and chair a diversity committee, in consultation with the diversity leadership team, according to McShane.

The search committee operated in partnership with Koya Leadership Partners, which Carter describes as “a national executive search firm dedicated to placing exceptionally talented leaders at mission-driven organizations and educational institutions.” Koya contacted over 150 candidates “in diversity and inclusion roles,” and received 31 additional inquiries through advertising efforts, according to Carter. Koya interviewed 50 of those candidates, and ultimately presented eight candidates to the search committee for interviews. The committee will now present their three final candidates to McShane and Freedman.

The three final candidates will give short presentations during the week of August 21, according to Carter. They will take place at Rose Hill and will be streamed online for members of the Fordham community who will not be able to be present. More information on these presentations will be sent to the university community in the “coming days,” Carter added.

The goal of the search, Carter said, is “to have the new Special Advisor to the President for Diversity, Chief Diversity Officer, and Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs begin in the fall.”

Other than Carter, the members of the search committee include: Jenifer Campbell, Director of Residential Life at Lincoln Center; Juan Carlos Matos, Assistant Dean and Director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs; Patricio I. Meneses, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biological Sciences; Jennie Park-Taylor, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Counseling Psychology; Patricia Peek, Ph.D., Director of Undergraduate Admission; and Eli Simon, Gabelli School of Business and VP of United Student Government at Rose Hill.

“I would like to thank the members of the search committee,” Carter concludes the statement. “It has been a joy and privilege working with them. They are very passionate about Fordham and extremely committed to diversity and inclusion. Each is dedicated to the work required in shaping the next chapter in Fordham’s legacy.”

The full text of Carter’s statement can be found below:

Dear Fordham Community,

It is my pleasure to provide you with an update on the search process for the Chief Diversity Officer.

You may recall that on May 2, 2017, Father McShane announced the appointment of a search committee and charged this committee with the task of finding a Chief Diversity Officer (see the University’s Diversity Action Plan). Father McShane’s action was a direct response to a recommendation made by the President’s Task Force on Diversity.

During the past five months, in partnership with Koya Leadership Partners, a national executive search firm dedicated to placing exceptionally talented leaders at mission-driven organizations and educational institutions, the search committee worked diligently to move Father McShane’s directive forward.

The response to the role generated a significant amount of interest. Koya reached out to over 150 candidates in diversity and inclusion roles and received 31 additional inquiries through our advertising efforts. Of these, they had conversations with nearly 50 individuals about the role. Eight candidates were ultimately presented to the search committee for interviews. The search committee is thrilled and excited to present three final candidates to the President and Provost.

I believe the Fordham community will be pleased to know the three final candidates are influential leaders in the field diversity and inclusion and have each achieved a stellar track of leadership and success. They have each broadened their university’s reach and made a significant impact in the communities surrounding their respective academic institutions.

The Fordham community will have the opportunity to see each of the three finalists give a short presentation during the week of August 21. The presentations will take place at Rose Hill and will be streamed online. The schedule of the presentations, along with the location and streaming link, will be sent out to the University in the coming days.

The goal is to have the new Special Advisor to the President for Diversity, Chief Diversity Officer, and Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs begin in the fall.

I would like to thank the members of the search committee. It has been a joy and privilege working with them. They are very passionate about Fordham and extremely committed to diversity and inclusion. Each is dedicated to the work required in shaping the next chapter in Fordham’s legacy.

Sincerely,

Anthony P. Carter, FCRH ’76

Chair, Search Committee

Retired Chief Diversity Officer, Johnson & Johnson