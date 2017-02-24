A Look at Fordham’s Freedom of Speech Policies

News Co-Editor

When it comes to college campuses, freedom of expression can be particularly difficult to navigate. At Fordham, there is a Demonstration Policy, a Speakers Policy, a policy pertaining to Bias Related Incidents and/or Hate Crimes, a Distribution of Literature Policy and a Publicity and Posting Policy.

“By its very nature, the University is a place where ideas and opinions are formulated and exchanged,” the university’s policy on dissent reads. “Each member of the University has a right to freely express his or her positions and to work for their acceptance whether he/she assents to or dissents from existing situations in the University or society.”

The following statement in the policy, however, sets the tone for the policies overall.

“To insure that freedom is maintained, expressions of assent or dissent cannot be permitted to infringe on the rights of the members of the University community or the community itself – not only their freedom to express positions, but their freedom to engage in other legitimate activities,” the Demonstration Policy reads. “Actual or threatened coercion or violence are abhorrent in a University because they can destroy those rights and freedoms which are necessary for the existence of the University.”

That philosophy is present in the Demonstration Policy. Approved demonstrations are allowed to proceed, as long as they do not hinder entrances, exits, passageways and the normal flow of pedestrian or vehicular traffic, do not create a disruptive amount of noise, employ force or violence or constitute an immediate threat of force or violence, disrupt the university’s normal functions, or fail to fulfill the responsibilities of organizers and participators outlined in the policy.

In order to hold a demonstration, students must schedule a meeting with the Dean of Students, who will meet with the organizer(s) within one business day, according to the policy. The demonstration cannot be scheduled any less than 2 business days after the meeting. The Demonstrations FAQ page, however, states that “in some cases, the Dean can work with groups on even more rapid turnaround.”

The page also states that “a request to use space at Fordham for a protest or a demonstration has never been turned down based on the viewpoint or content of the protesters/demonstration.”

“The purpose of that meeting is to get a sense of their parameters, what they’re looking to do, with a focus on time, place and manner and impact on the rest of the university community,” Dean of Students Keith Eldredge explained. “So from that conversation, then I go to the space planners on campus, the folks that oversee reservations for the outside plaza or if somebody wants to do something in a classroom or meeting room.”