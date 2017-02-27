Behind the Curtain: An Inside Look on Upcoming Studio Productions

By LINDSAY JORGENSEN

Contributing Writer

The theatre department at Fordham College at Lincoln Center (FCLC) will present two mainstage productions and six studio performances this semester. These upcoming studio shows are “Great Falls” and “How to Make Friends and Then Kill Them.” These two dynamic and unique must-see plays will have moments of laughter, tears, tension and compassion.

“Great Falls” is a drama that centers around the relationship of a stepfather—played by Giuseppe Mele, FCLC ’20—and his step daughter—played by Gracie Fojcik, FCLC ’17. Following their road trip, these characters question each other’s trust as dark secrets emerge. Mele explained the challenges of his character, who is difficult to sympathize with at first glance.

When asked about the most challenging aspect of his experience on set, Mele explained the difficulty of performing for an hour-and-a-half straight. “There are only two people on stage the entire time. I have never been in a play that required so much endurance. It has also been challenging for me to relate to my character, as I have not had the same experiences that he has.”

Although the play possesses Chekhovian aspects—moods of introspection and frustration—Mele particularly enjoys performing the scenes that have “moments of lightheartedness.”

The cast of “Great Falls” will be performing in the White Box Studio Theatre on Feb. 23–25 at 7:30 p.m.

On a not-so-lighter note, “How to Make Friends and Then Kill Them” is a dark comedy that follows three friends, two of them sisters, from adolescence into early adulthood. Throughout the play, these characters take their relationships to extreme degrees, creating a very twisted plotline.

Emma Payne, FCLC ’20, plays one of the sisters named Sam. “Sam is very prone to emotional extremes,” Payne said. “Getting into her darker emotions has been challenging, especially since the play has very detailed stage directions.”

Between executing on-stage costume changes and developing the character of Sam, Payne’s favorite scene is her character’s interaction with her friend named Dorrie. “In this scene, Sam is in her college dorm with Dorrie. Driven by boredom, she makes Dorrie go outside and scream for help.”

To find out what happens during this scene, check out “How to Make Friends and Then Kill Them” at the Veronica Lally Kehoe Studio Theatre Feb. 27–March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

While both performances will have very heavy themes and plotlines, after months of rehearsals and preparations these two talented casts and crews will not disappoint.