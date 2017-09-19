By Alexander DiMisa

Sports and Health Editor

While most of us have been getting readjusted to—or, in the case of freshmen, are just starting to learn about—school life, Fordham student-athletes have been hard at work studying and playing. Many sports teams hit the ground running and have already begun their season only two weeks into the new semester. For those who have missed their favorite team’s opening games, this will serve as an update to what you may not have caught.

The Fordham football team did not get off on the right foot this the season, falling in their season opener against Army 64–6. Army runs one of the most complex and difficult offenses in the nation, and unfortunately Fordham just was not able to figure it out. That being said, this game is no reason to panic; the Rams team this year is supremely talented and features preseason All-American running back Chase Edmonds, Fordham College at Rose Hill (FCRH)’19 and quarterback Kevin Anderson, Gabelli School of Business Rose Hill ’18. These two hope and seem ready to lead this team to succeed, with the Patriot League championship as the ultimate goal. Fordham was able to bounce back in it’s second game of the season with a comeback 38-31 victory on the road against Central Conneticut State University. You can next catch Fordham football at Jack Coffey Field on Sept. 16 when they play Eastern Washington University. Additionally, Fordham plays at home four more times this season on Sept. 30 (Yale University), Oct. 28 (Lehigh University), Nov. 4 (Holy Cross) and Nov. 18 (Bucknell University). Make sure to catch at least one game before the season is over

Fordham men’s soccer started their season before many students were even back on campus, on Aug. 25 against Elon University. After opening the season against Elon with a tie, they have since achieved a 2–2 record, elevating their overall record to 2–2–1. The Rams had two impressive wins on the road, including a 4–0 victory against Lafayette University. During the second week of the season, Janos Loebe, FCRH ’19, was named the Atlantic 10 (A10) Co-Offensive Player of the Week after he scored the lone goal in a 1–0 victory over St. John’s. This was the fifth career weekly award for the Junior Forward. Men’s soccer will play at home for the first time on Sept. 13 against Marist, followed by back to back games on the Sept. 20 and Sept. 23 at home.

Women’s soccer has had a similar start to their season, opening with a 2–2–2 record. However, the women’s team got off to an even earlier start, opening their season on Aug. 18 in Reno, Nevada against Nevada and winning the game 2–0. Since then, the Rams have played two games on the road and two at home; on the road they had one win and one loss, while both home games ended in ties in double overtime. Crea Baker-Durante, FCRH ’21, earned her first career honors when she was named A10 Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Week for the second week of contests. The Rams next play three home games in a row on Sept. 15, 17 and 21 against Columbia, Hartford and Rhode Island, respectively.

One team that has had an excellent started to their season is Men’s Water Polo. They have a record of 3–1, only losing to nationally ranked Princeton (#11). This includes a 14–4 win over La Salle to officially open the season and an 18–3 win over Washington and Jefferson. These wins were powered by Graduate Student Massimiliano Mirarchi, Gabelli School of Business (GSB), who netted 16 goals in only four games at the Navy Invitational tournament. This performance led him to be named the first Player of the Week of the season by the Collegiate Water Polo Association, (CWPA) Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC). The Rams still have a long season ahead, but will hopefully continue this success for as long as they can.

Women’s Volleyball has also had an incredible start to their season, with a current 7–1 record. The Rams have not just been winning their games, they have been dominating. In the seven games that were won, they won a total of 21 sets and only lost five. Their only loss of the season was from a 0–3 sweep by Cleveland State, unfortunately during the Rose Hill Classic tournament. Throughout this young season, sophomore Olivia Fairchild, FCRH ’20, has been outstanding. She won the first two A10 Player of the Week titles, picking up right where she left off after winning Rookie of the Year last year. Another stellar performance has come from freshman McKenna Lahr, FCRH ’21, who was named the first A10 Rookie of the Week this season. The Rams will play in their last tournament, Battle of the Big Apple, on Sept. 15 and 16 before transitioning back into traditional home and away games. Their next true home game is on Sept. 29 against George Mason.

These sports and many more have already begun and gotten off to amazing starts propelled by fantastic student-athletes. Catching one of these teams play before their season is over is a great way to show Fordham pride, support your fellow students and hopefully see the Rams take home another win.