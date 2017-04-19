By LINDSAY JORGENSEN

Staff Writer

Campus MovieFest (CMF) the world’s largest student film festival, is coming to Fordham for its ninth year! Whether filmmaking is a passion or hobby of yours, or you have never picked up a camera in your life, CMF is the best event to learn how to create and perfect a movie. Plus, this entire experience is free, thanks to organizations like Seeker, Panasonic and Adobe.

“To give you an idea, we travel across the US giving students all the equipment they’ll need to make a movie in one week, all for free,” CMF marketing coordinator Julia Howard said. “At the end of the week, the students return the equipment, submit their films and watch the top movies screen at a huge red carpet finale.”

To participate in CMF, sign up at www.campusmoviefest.com/fordham and then show up to Launch on April 18 from 12 to 5 p.m. in the McGinley Center at Fordham College at Rose Hill. At Launch, students will pick up their equipment and start shooting that week. Additionally, there will be an optional session where students can learn about the equipment, details of the event and the special categories of the competition. Tech support will provide students assistance throughout the week for how to shoot, edit and polish their film.

At the end of the week, students will return the equipment and submit their film. These films are then judged, and the top 16 will be screened at the CMF red carpet finale, which will be held on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Keating 1st Auditorium at Fordham College at Rose Hill.

CMF is not limited to the students who are interested in filmmaking. Those who are movie-lovers or simply want to support their friends’ films should attend the red-carpet event, as there will be refreshments and delicious treats at the reception beforehand as well as the chance to win prizes as an audience member.

Audience members should make sure they convey which student’s film they are coming to see, because the filmmaker that brings the most people to the finale will receive a free all-access badge to TERMINUS in Atlanta.

TERMINUS is the national competition where the top four movies from Fordham will move on to compete in.

New to CMF is a documentary category from the presenting sponsor, Seeker. This category offers $10,000 and a trip to the Cannes International Film Festival. These film submissions do not have to be completed during the one week CMF is on campus. Seeker submissions are open until May 1.

“Not to get a little cheesy, but CMF is an opportunity to get creative, learn something new, discover a passion and tell your story,” Howard said. “No matter what your experience level, you’re definitely going to have fun!”

If you are interested in creating for Campus MovieFest, be sure to attend Launch on April 18.