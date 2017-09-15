Spring into September with These Arts Events

Word on the street is that this fall will bring plenty of exciting events to NYC. For those who don’t have the time to search for new experiences around the city, I’ve compiled a list of this season’s artistic gems.

Female Artists Take Times Square

This is an exciting Times Square event, which began Aug. 29 and will last until February 2018, in which female artists come together and create works of poetry and banners that pertain to relevant political events. There are exhibits on various trash and recycling receptacles throughout all of Times Square. The event is put on through a partnership between House of Trees and Times Square Arts. The posters are intended to keep positivity, empowerment and action going in an ever-changing, contentious political and social atmosphere.

Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico will take place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. It includes performances, exhibits and other events for people of all ages to enjoy. In addition to this month of activity, they will be touring from September 2017 to May 2018. The Ballet Hispánico’s New York performances will take place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at the Apollo Theater. This is another opportunity to experience Ballet Hispánico’s unique and beautiful dance performances.

Brooklyn Book Festival

One Brooklyn-based arts event coming up is the Brooklyn Book Festival. The Brooklyn Book Festival will take place Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. at Cadman Plaza. Authors, both experienced and upcoming, will be holding signings. Such authors in attendance include Joyce Carol Oates, Sarah Dessen, Hisham Matar and hundreds more. It is a free literary event where people will be able to visit a lLiterary Marketplace—a place unlike any other. There will be different events and locations spread around the area, which makes it the perfect Sunday excursion.

Fall for Dance

Back for the 14th year, Fall for Dance is an event where performers come together to put on a show. Various companies and styles are represented during this time in a fantastic showing of the extent and variety of dance skill. New performances are added yearly, and old pieces are reworked and improved upon to be incorporated year after year in this mixing of world-wide dance companies. It will be held at the City Center from Oct. 2–14. Tickets for this event are on sale now.

New York Film Festival

The New York Film Festival is another NYC Arts Event will take place at Lincoln Center from Sept. 28 to Oct. 15. The festival will be celebrating its 55th year and has always proven to be a fantastic event, filled with astounding films that span all genres and styles. Some such categories are Revivals, Convergence and Main Slate. Many more categories also promise fantastically produced films that any audience will love.

New York Comic Festival

The New York Comic Festival at Caroline’s on Broadway takes place Nov. 7–12. Stand-up and sketch comics from all over come together to put on hilarious nights that are sure to leave people crying tears of laughter. However, Caroline’s on Broadway is a stand up comedy club, so this venue can be a hilarious time most nights. From TV comics to breakout acts, the club has a diverse and busy schedule that is sure to have some comic for everyone.