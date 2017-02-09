By ARTEMIS TSAGARIS

Asst. Sports & Health Co-Editor

Since the weather in January is in the ’20s and ’30s, students can no longer go for a long run in Central Park without feeling the effects of the weather, unlike the spring and summer. They are forced to find alternatives, and there is a wide selection of options to choose from in New York City.

Many students prefer to stay in the McMahon gym because it is close and easily accessible, even though some criticize it for its small size and lack of proper equipment.

Rachel Meyer, Fordham College at Lincoln Center (FCLC) ’20, said, “When I go to the gym, usually I start by stretching. Then, I do a cardio exercise, so I [choose] the elliptical or treadmill.” She finds many options around her in order to “stay fit and active.” Becca Parrillo, FCLC ’20, agrees. “I go on the elliptical usually, sometimes I do [abdominal]warm ups on the floor and squats. The gym is nice and it has everything I could ever want.”

Casey Gardner, FCLC ’20, disagrees. “I love to exercise at the Rose Hill gym before dance team practice, but on days when I don’t have dance, I will go to the McMahon gym. Our fitness center lacks diversity. I don’t have any specifics, but more equipment would be nice because doing the same exercises everyday can be kind of boring.”

New York Sports Club (NYSC) locations are scattered throughout New York City, and the closest one is on 62nd Street. There are a lot of mixed reviews. Some say that the personal trainers and sauna are great, however, there is no diversity.

Westside YMCA is located on 63rd Street. It is the largest YMCA in the world. Many people love to participate in the plethora of programs they have to offer. Steve Howard, FCLC ’20, has a tight schedule he follows every time he goes. Every day, except for Saturday, he focuses on a certain area of the body he wants to strengthen. He said he exercises there because “you can do any exercise you wish— like swimming and basketball.”

CrossFIT SPOT can be found on Amsterdam Avenue. Members can sign up for nine different workout programs. If someone doesn’t know how to do crossfit, they can sign up for the “My Spot” program, where students can learn how to properly participate in such exercises. There is also a “Youth Program” for kids, in which they can learn how to safely participate in crossfit. If students decide not to work out and instead want to focus on their eating patterns, they can sign up for the “Nutrition” program, in which a professional nutritionist comes in and creates a special program accustomed their needs.

On 103rd and Broadway, Yoga to the People is a great donation-based yoga company that anyone can join. The suggested donation is $10. “It’s a great workout that’s about an hour. It’s a really thorough workout that’s based on your own body — it’s invigorating and gives you a good connection to your breath,” Annalee Tomanelli, FCLC ’20, says. There are three classes: Traditional Hot Yoga, Power Vinyasa Flow and Hot Vinyasa.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has an interesting program for a limited time. A small group of people are allowed into the museum before it opens up to the public and they experience a physical and interactive journey. The workout is led by a choreographer and dance partner—Monica Bill Barnes and Anna Bass, respectively. They both wear sequined dresses and tennis sneakers as they lead the group of participants through the exhibits. Tickets are $35 each and the event goes through the second week of February.