The Keys to a Healthier Lifestyle

By MARCO PEZZOLLA

Contributing Writer

Everyone has their own way of achieving their goals, and having a goal of living a healthy lifestyle is no exception. Many people do different things with the mindset that through their actions, they will be healthy, but little do they know that they may not be helping themselves at all.

Mistakes are inevitable when trying something for the first time. However, the important thing is to learn from those mistakes and to not repeat them, Some students try to stay healthy through exercise without dieting, and some diet without any form of exercise. It is important to have both, as best results come from both diet and exercise.

There are various types of diets, such as the mediterranean diet, atkins diet and the vegetarian diet. Each has their own set list of what to eat and drink. Some people who follow these strict diets often follow it to such an extreme only eat and drink what is allowed. This is not necessary. Everyone can eat or drink anything, but what is most important is to not exceed on the unhealthier options. It is also important to never starve yourself. Some feel that if they don’t eat, they will be more in shape over time. However this is false as calories still need to be burned through exercise. In addition, protein and other nutrients still need to be acquired through food.

There are many health apps that can assist with maintaining a healthy lifestyle. While these apps may not be essential to a healthy lifestyle, they do serve their purpose despite not always being accurate when tracking one’s activity and food intake. Their presence can also serve as a motivation to keep up with healthy living.

In addition, constantly reminding oneself as to why it’s important to live a healthy lifestyle is significant. Different individuals have their own techniques and workout styles they follow. Some are more intense than others, and one workout that may work for one person doesn’t have to work for someone else.

Cynthia Sarkis, Gabelli School of Business at Lincoln Center (GSBLC) ’20, stated, “The core of my lifestyle revolves around clean eating, so I primarily eat lots of proteins, fruits and vegetables. In addition, I go to the gym five to six times a week in order to burn calories and build muscle.” A similar workout-oriented lifestyle can be seen with Andre Der-Artinian, Fordham College at Lincoln Center (FCLC) ’20. Der-Artinian stated, “I exercise every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and I run every Monday and Wednesday.”

Each person has a reason for every intention, and those reasons are motives. Another thing that people should keep in mind is that sometimes exceptions can be made. We can all afford to have an “off day” every so often, whether it be by not going to the gym one day because of work or eating unhealthy foods one night at a party. Off days should be occasional and not become a habit. The person should make it their responsibility to not abuse an “off day” and to motivate themselves to keep pushing forward with their healthy lifestyle.

Everyone has a different metabolism, therefore one way a person stays healthy may not work for another. Regardless, the most important things for people to do to stay healthy is to keep active in any and all ways possible, drink water and keep everything in moderation. Finding time to exercise is not always easy, but we should always try to find a way to exercise, even if it is through just the smallest activities, such as taking the stairs instead of using an elevator.